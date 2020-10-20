Actress Deepti Naval, who suffered a heart attack in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, underwent angioplasty at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali early on October 20 and her condition is stable, doctors said.
The ‘Chashme Buddoor’ star, 68, had a heart attack on Sunday, October 18, and was brought to the hospital in a cardiac care ambulance late on Monday.
Her condition is stable and she will likely be discharged soon, a doctor told IANS.
The actress had been staying at her cottage in Manali for quite some time.