Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his son Vivaan Veer Oberoi are in Dubai to enjoy the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 games. The father-son duo were spotted at the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on September 19.
Oberoi, who is a regular visitor to Dubai, described it as a ‘super day’. Both father and son were twinning in blue outfits. Even though their team — Mumbai Indians — was defeated by CSK, the adorable pair took it in their stride.
“Having a super day and some father-son time at IPL today!”. Oberoi also posted a few videos chronicling his jolly mood on his Instagram stories.
“Two Overs, Two Wickets, Mumbai”, he chanted.
Oberoi was recently seen in films including his biopic on Narendra Modi and Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’ in which he played a smarmy step dad.
Dubai is abuzz with cricket fever as IPL matches took off to a blistering start. Gulf News has also learnt that Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa is also in Dubai to enjoy the IPL season.