Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose mysterious death is being investigated, was a director in two companies along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

This clearly shows the convergence of business interests between Rajput and his girlfriend and her bother. Some of the allegations now being made by Rajput’s family, which has filed a case of abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and others, may well find resonance in the business dealings between the two actors who were in a relationship.

Investigators will now start examining the size, scope and magnitude of the business dealings and whether the relationship led to the deceased actor’s financial ruin.

Altogether, Rajput was a director in three companies. The third registered in Gurgaon did not involve Chakraborty and her brother. The three companies were set up in the period between 2018 and 2020.

Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited was set up on September 12, 2019 as per ROC records. The firm had three directors — Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Indrajit Chakraborty and Showik Shakraborty. Its authorised share capital is Rs100,000 (Dh4,910) and its paid up capital is Rs100,000.

It is involved in other computer related activities (for example maintenance of websites of other firms/ creation of multimedia presentations for other firms).

Front India For World Foundation was incorporated on January 6, 2020. It is involved in social work activities. Its authorised share capital is Rs100,000 and its paid up capital is Rs100,000. The firm had two directors, Showik Shakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The third company where Rajput was a director was based in Gurgaon and did not have Rhea or her brother on the board. Innsaei Ventures Private Limited is a private limited company incorporated on April 26, 2018. The other directors were Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra. It is involved in other service activities.

Rajput and Chakraborty were in a relationship before the actor’s suicide on June 14. The actor’s father has levelled various allegations against Chakraborty, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Rajput’s family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

After Rajput’s father lodged an FIR against Chakraborty in Patna, the actress on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie ‘Kai Po Che’. He was appreciated for his performances in ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichhore’.