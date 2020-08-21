Bollywood actor Sunny Leone says exercises for the legs and the posterior are not easy.
On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a small clip of a workout session at home.
"Leg and booty workouts are never easy," Sunny captioned the clip.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: "I too find it difficult."
"Gradually you will improve," another one wrote.
Leone is currently spending time with her family in the US. She flew to the country in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lately, she has been sharing a lot of posts on social media on how she's taking care of her three children amid the pandemic.