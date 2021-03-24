Bollywood actor is the latest Indian celebrity to get the dose

Sanjay Dutt gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: twitter.com/duttsanjay

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest Indian celebrity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ star took to Twitter to announce that he had gotten the first jab.

“Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

Other stars to have gotten the vaccine include Anupam Kher, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal.

Dutt, 61, has been busy working on movies following a health setback last year.

News broke in August 2020 that the actor had been hospitalised for shortness of breath, unrelated to COVID-19. After being discharged, Dutt announced that he would be taking a break from work to deal with his health.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate,” said Dutt in a post at the time.

The same day, reports claimed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. Dutt didn’t confirm the diagnosis until October, when the actor mentioned it in a video posted by his friend, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

“Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will beat it, I will be out of this cancer soon,” he said.

Dutt, who has had a troubled career and run-ins with the law, eventually did beat his cancer.

On October 21, the actor announced that doctors had given him the all-clear.

“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can — the health and well-being of our family,” Dutt tweeted.