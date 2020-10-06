Sanjay Dutt (left) Image Credit: Instagram

A recent picture of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling cancer, has caused fans to be concerned. The picture, posted on social media by a fan, shows Dutt looking significantly thinner.

Standing next to the fan, the star is seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Soon after the photo was posted, it went viral. Fans expressed their concern over Dutt’s health and many wished him a speedy recovery.

Instagram user @salma_fatima09 wrote: “He is a fighter, will be back soon.”

User @mainak910 commented: “Come on baba, get well soon.”

Even fans from across the border wished the actor well. Instagram user @healthandnutritionwithaamir posted: “Loads of love and best wishes for your speedy recovery Sanju Baba. A fan from Pakistan!”

On August 11, Sanjay, often called ‘Sanju Baba’, had announced he is taking a break from work because of health issues.

According to Indian media reports, on August 18, Sanjay reportedly told paparazzi outside his home, "Pray for me," as he left for the hospital. Since his announcement, Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he was believed to be going for treatment.

The actor’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, dedicated a post to him on her Instagram account, with the caption: “We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives! Never quit!”

In another picture post, taken in Dubai, Maanayata wrote: “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking, walking together in life.”

The actor was reportedly admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. After his discharge on August 10, the actor had tweeted about taking a “short break” from work owing to medical treatment. As rumours swirled around the actor’s health condition, Maanayata had requested well-wishers to avoid speculating about the “stage of his illness”.

It has been speculated that the actor might be battling lung cancer.