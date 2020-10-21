Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata and 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra Image Credit: Insta/duttsanjay

On his twins’ birthday on October 21, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gave the perfect gift to his family and his ardent fans as he announced that doctors have given him a clean chit of health.

Earlier, Bollywood fans were shocked to learn that Dutt was battling a serious ailment and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can — the health and well-being of our family,” tweeted Dutt on October 21.

In August, Dutt had revealed that he was battling a serious illness but did not reveal the details of his ailment at the time. Reports said he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

However, last week Dutt confirmed he had cancer following weeks of media speculation. "This is a recent scar of my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," 61-year-old Dutt said, pointing to a scar running from his left eyebrow across the side of his head in an Instagram video posted by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

In the latest statement about his recovery, Dutt thanked his adoring fans who have been praying for his speedy recovery. In between his chemotherapy cycles, Dutt had made a quick Dubai trip too along with his wife and children.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me,” he added.