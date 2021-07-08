National Award-winning Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was being treated for pneumonia, has now been discharged from a hospital in Mumbai.
His actor-son Vivaan Shah of ‘Happy New Year’ fame took to Instagram to share a health update about his ailing 70-year-old father. In images shared on social media, Naseeruddin is on his feet going about his daily routine.
“Back Home ... He just got discharged today morning,” Vivaan captioned the images.
Naseeruddin was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital last week after a small patch of pneumonia was detected in his lungs. He was being treated at a COVID-19 free facility.
His actress wife Ratna Pathak Shah was giving periodic updates about his health to the media.
It has been a grim week for Bollywood movie fans who are still grappling with the death of Indian thespian Dilip Kumar, 98, on July 7. Both Kumar and Shah were admitted into a hospital around the same time.
Shah is one of India’s most versatile actors. Apart from winning several National Film Awards, he is one of the few actors who has straddled both mainstream and independent cinema. He was last seen in web series ‘Mee Raqsam’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’. His films such as ‘Masoom’ and ‘Ishqiya’ are still enjoyable today.