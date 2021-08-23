Indian actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar, 63, underwent surgery for bladder cancer recently and is now recuperating at his home in Mumbai, according to reports.
The surgery reportedly took place in Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, but the actor is yet to update his fans about his health.
Manjrekar, who has acted in several Marathi and Hindi blockbusters, is currently directing the Hindi remake of the popular Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’, starring Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.
Manjrekar is best known for his turn in films including ‘Zinda’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Kaante’. He’s a name to reckon with in Marathi film circles and has directed movies including ‘Natsamrat’, ‘Me Shivaji Park’ and ‘Fakht Ladh Mana’.
Several Bollywood talents have battled cancer of various kinds including Sonali Bendre, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala and Tahira Kashyap.