Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently spending quality time at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday said she loves yoga.
Th 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself performing the Dhanurasana and penned a tweet about the importance of a healthy body.
"Yoga is my most favourite time of the day. I always say that all the blessings of life are on one side and the blessing of having a healthy body is on the other side," she tweeted in Hindi.
"I wish that all of us have the blessings of God. I wish everybody gets blessed with a healthy body and heart," she added.
The picture posted by the actor sees her performing yoga in a lush green garden.