Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal Image Credit: instagram.com/rampal72
Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Arjun Rampal has wrapped up shooting his portions for the action film ‘Dhaakad’.

Ranaut posted a picture on Instagram Story, where Rampal can be seen opening a bottle of champagne. The actor wears a black vest, flaunting blonde hair and a tattoo on his chest.

Rampal plays the villain Rudraveer in the film starring Ranaut as Agent Agni.

“It’s a film wrap for our baddy @rampal72 will miss you on the sets #Dhaakad,” Ranaut wrote on the image.

The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.