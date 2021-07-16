Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Arjun Rampal has wrapped up shooting his portions for the action film ‘Dhaakad’.
Ranaut posted a picture on Instagram Story, where Rampal can be seen opening a bottle of champagne. The actor wears a black vest, flaunting blonde hair and a tattoo on his chest.
Rampal plays the villain Rudraveer in the film starring Ranaut as Agent Agni.
“It’s a film wrap for our baddy @rampal72 will miss you on the sets #Dhaakad,” Ranaut wrote on the image.
The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.