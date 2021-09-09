Bollywood star Akshay Kumar turned 54 on September 9, a day after his mother died of age-related illness, and took to social media to share his grief on his birthday.
Kumar posted a picture on Twitter where he’s seen with his late mum Aruna Bhatia, who passed away on September 8 days after she was admitted to the ICU at a hospital in Mumbai.
“Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there!” Kumar tweeted. “Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”
Her last rites were performed hours after her death at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Bollywood celebrities such as actors Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Kapadia, and director Rohit Shetty were seen attending the funeral.
Kumar had earlier announced her passing, saying he was in unbearable pain over the loss.
“She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he had written.