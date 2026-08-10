Jisoo acknowledged that the group understood the significance of the occasion and had initially hoped to mark it with a larger celebration involving fans broadly. She explained that internal miscommunication among the members had gotten in the way of those original plans, and she extended a heartfelt apology on behalf of the group, expressing hope that BLINKs who felt let down would still feel the members' genuine affection for them. "We know how important this 10th-anniversary milestone is, and we originally wanted to celebrate it with many people. However, there were communication issues among the members, and we are deeply sorry; we hope BLINKs who felt disappointed know our true feelings and that we love you," she said.