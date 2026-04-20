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Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser serves triple the drama and no peace

Bollywood continues its trail of slapstick comedies

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The film also features Sara Ali Khan Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film also features Sara Ali Khan Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Following the 2019 reboot led by Kartik Aaryan, the franchise is back, with a sequel that multiplies the stakes. In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the new conflict shifts to Ayushmann Khurrana, who now finds himself juggling not two, but three women, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

The makers dropped a teaser on Monday, leaning into what they cheekily call a 'pativerse', a world where husbands remain consistent, even if circumstances spiral spectacularly out of control.

Teaser breakdown

The footage introduces Ayushmann as Prajapati Pandey, an office worker whose predictable routine is swiftly derailed by an unexpected visitor. Inevitably, there is a apid montage of increasingly tangled interactions between his character and the three women, each encounter hinting at a deeper (and messier) web of relationships.

Things take a sharper turn with the arrival of Vijay Raaz as a probing police officer, who seems just as confused and suspicious as the audience. The result is a classic comedy-of-errors setup, where timing, misunderstandings, and poor decisions do most of the heavy lifting.

Key production details

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra on board as creative producer. It is slated for release on May 15, 2026.

Context and cast

Sharing the teaser, Ayushmann hinted that while times may change, the fundamental nature of 'patis', doesn’t, a thesis the film appears determined to test thoroughly. The project follows his last outing Thamma, which had a modest theatrical run. Sara, meanwhile, joins the ensemble after Metro… In Dino.

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