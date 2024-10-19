New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the young artistes in the industry who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, especially for her graceful fashion sense.

On Friday, she came to Delhi for designer Abhinav Mishra's show, where she walked the ramp in an ivory lehenga adorned with mirror work and undoubtedly exuded elegance.

After making heads turn with her showstopper look, Sara briefly spoke with ANI and discussed how has her relationship with fashion changed over the years. She also shared her views when asked about the impact of social media on her fashion choices.

"I don't think much (that social media has impacted my fashion choices). Maybe I am more aware through social media, but not really. I think I've always been kind of organic in who I am and even though sometimes it can get pressurizing, but I really try to continue to do that....Experimenting has been something that I always do. I think that it's something that changes from time to time...something works, something doesn't work but one should always have fun and try to be a little different," Sara emphasised.

Sara's showstopper look was totally eye-catching. Her ensemble featured intricate floral motifs and mirror work. The design was beautifully embellished with mirrors, sequins, and crystals, adding a touch of opulence to the muted tones, all thanks to Abhinav Mishra's creativity.

Sharing her experience walking the ramp, Sara said, "I think the silhouette is very, very elegant. It's traditional, but it's also comfortable. It has a modern twist to it. (Before the show) I was nervous... I an always nervous. Anything that you love, anything that you value creates nerves and I love what I do and this is part of it."

Not only did Sara add Bollywood glam to Abhinav's show but actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada also showcased their "fashion ka jalwa".