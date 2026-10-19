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Aruna Irani returns to work after husband Kuku Kohli’s death, thanks fans: ‘You stood by me in my tough times’

Kohli died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 77, following a heart attack

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Aruna Irani expresses desire of starting afresh post husband Kuku Kohli’s demise
Aruna Irani expresses desire of starting afresh post husband Kuku Kohli’s demise

Eight weeks after Kuku Kohli's death, Aruna Irani is back at work, and she wants her fans to know they helped make that possible.

On Sunday, the veteran actor posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, her first public message since filmmaker Kuku Kohli died in August. Speaking directly to the camera, she said she was deeply grateful for the affection people had shown her after his death, and admitted she had been surprised by how many stood beside her when things were at their worst. That support, she explained, is what gave her the strength to face the world again and return to her work. She closed with a wish that her well-wishers would remain with her “till my last breath.”

A sudden loss

Kohli died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 77, following a heart attack. He had been taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai the previous day after feeling unwell. According to Aruna’s brother, Balraj Irani, who spoke to India Today, the filmmaker had seemed perfectly fine and was in the middle of a conversation with family when he collapsed.

Doctors were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead at around 5 pm. His cremation took place the following afternoon. Aruna, visibly overcome with grief, was helped by those around her as she made her way to the ceremony, flanked by members of both the Irani and Kohli families.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal and Rohit Shetty were among the film industry figures who came to pay their respects.

The man who launched Ajay Devgn

Kohli’s most enduring legacy may be Phool Aur Kaante, the 1991 film that introduced Ajay Devgn to audiences. His directorial credits also include Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohram and Anari No. 1. Along with Aruna, he is survived by his daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his earlier marriage to Rita Kohli.

A career spanning generations

Aruna’s own journey in cinema began when she was a child, and over the decades she became one of Hindi film’s most recognisable faces, particularly in villainous and supporting parts. Her filmography includes Caravan, Bobby, Beta, Raja Babu and Dil To Pagal Hai. She has also worked in Marathi and Gujarati cinema, and found a second audience on television through shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Jhansi Ki Rani.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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