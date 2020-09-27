Image Credit: Stock image

1. @sumayyahalsuwaidi

Sumayyah Al Suwaidi is a multiple award-winning Emirati artist based in Abu Dhabi. Her Instagram is a gallery of surreal digital art and photo manipulation. She told Gulf News: "I begin each piece with a sketch, or a simple photograph combining textures, colors, contrasts that makes the artwork unique." Sumayyah's first exhibition was in 2003 in Abu Dhabi. Shortly after, she began to exhibit her work in various galleries all over the UAE, London, USA, China, France, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, and Kuwait. Her work was a part of the Christie’s 2012 auction, The Modern and Contemporary Arab, Iranian and Turkish Art Part II, and exhibited at Sotheby’s Galleries in London during the Three Generations’ exhibition in 2013.

2. @emmaskinnerart

Emma Skinner is a British born ocean wildlife artist based in Dubai. She is currently working on a series of coral reef sculptures to draw attention to bleaching taking place as sea temperatures rise. Skinner told Gulf News: "My visual narrative explores the human experience of the ocean; the importance of realising change and highlighting failing ecosystems." She uses various mediums for her artwork using paints, clay and resin.

3. @artstoryanna

Her artwork is colourful and inspired by Nature. Anna Ng, an artist from Singapore living in Abu Dhabi, said: "I am inspired by Mother Nature and her gifts. Through the process of experiment, observe and feel, I emote through abstract landscapes and compositions of flora and fauna. My colourful palette showcases the abundance and beauty of Nature's gifts. I work in both acrylics and watercolour and lately in mixed media in my abstracts." Here's a look at one of her artworks.

4. @yuuaiart

Her art is #kawaii. Next on this week's list is Sharjah based watercolourist @yuuaiart. The artist who loves using pastel shades told Gulf News: "I usually draw and paint characters from TV series, anime, movies, comics and novels." Here's a look at some recent fan art she posted on Instagram.

5. @hbowchii.art

Egyptian Instagrammer Hebatalla Mohamed is an engineer by profession and an artist by passion. She said: "I usually do acrylic and resin art, and customised wall canvases. I love to do coasters, as well." You can spot her work in some well known cafes around the UAE.