Louis Vuitton unveils its new collection by Takashi Murakami at Art Basel Paris

Artycapucines combines Murakami’s whimsical world with House’s exceptional savoir-faire
It is no exaggeration to say that the collaboration between the French luxury maison Louis Vuitton and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami, is one of the most celebrated partnerships in the history of fashion and art dating back to 2003. Now, these two giants- each a pioneer in their respective worlds- have renewed their creative vows once again during Art Basel Paris by unveiling the Artycapucines VII.
To mark the occasion, Takashi Murakami has curated a unique installation which is presented on the majestic Balcon d’Honneur at the Grand Palais. At the threshold of this sprawling arch, one cannot miss the tentacles of an octopus- an eight-meter sculpture inspired by Chinese lanterns, custom-made for the space. The installation extends into the exhibition design itself, which features carpeting adorned with the same tentacle motifs.. The octopus’s luminescent head showcases Murakami’s iconic Superflat Jellyfish Eyes pattern, which entered Murakami’s visual language as early as 2001.
Within the embrace of Takashi Murakami’s monumental octopus installation, the eleven creations from the Artycapucines VII – Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami collection are presented in a vibrant dialogue with the artist’s iconic universe. Surrounded by his signature characters, from Mr. DOB to the Superflat Panda and the Smiling Flowers, the exhibition unfolds around three new Plush Balls, spherical works inspired by Escher’s Hand with Reflecting Sphere and reimagined as kaleidoscopic plush sculptures.
Specially conceived for Art Basel Paris, these new creations, including the Cherry Blossom Plush Ball and Plum Plush Ball (2025), are displayed alongside unique Capucines bags that reinterpret Murakami’s motifs through Louis Vuitton’s exceptional craftsmanship, from 3D-printed mushrooms to jewel-like strass pandas. Together, they celebrate the ongoing dialogue between the House and contemporary art, a tradition of creative collaboration that Louis Vuitton has cultivated for nearly a century.
The collection Artycapucines VII – Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami on display at Art Basel Paris marks the perfect culmination of this artistic collaboration that began in 2003, especially after the presentation of a monumental sculpture entitled The Flower and the Child in Paris’s Jardin d’Acclimatation in late 2024 as well as several re-releases of iconic works in 2025.
