Louis Vuitton unveils its new collection by Takashi Murakami at Art Basel Paris

To mark the occasion, Takashi Murakami has curated a unique installation which is presented on the majestic Balcon d’Honneur at the Grand Palais. At the threshold of this sprawling arch, one cannot miss the tentacles of an octopus- an eight-meter sculpture inspired by Chinese lanterns, custom-made for the space. The installation extends into the exhibition design itself, which features carpeting adorned with the same tentacle motifs.. The octopus’s luminescent head showcases Murakami’s iconic Superflat Jellyfish Eyes pattern, which entered Murakami’s visual language as early as 2001.