Beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Khattan is backing her calls for social equality with her money. As the US rallies against police brutality and racism, sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, celebrities have found a way to lend their support too.

This week, in a show of solidarity, stars from all walks of life participated in ‘Backout Tuesday’, where they filled their social media channels with black boxes and captions with heartening messages and links to charitable foundations that help those most affected by racial profiling.

Khattan, an American-Iraqi who is based in Dubai and has more than 44.3 million followers, also participated in the movement. “At Huda Beauty we stand against racism today and always. In solidarity with the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement, we are pausing our regular content,” wrote the founder of make-up line Huda beauty.

She added her company will be donating $500,000 (Dh1.8 million) to the civil rights organization National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). She explained her choice of foundation to join up with. “[NAACP] has been fighting for the advance justice for African Americans for over 100 years. Their mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons,” she said.

She went on to deliver a powerful message. “Now is a time to listen, learn and reflect. We are joining in the fight against systemic racism, and we encourage those who aren’t familiar with the Black Lives Matter movement to educate themselves and take action.

“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

“We will be hosting a BLACKOUT across all Huda Beauty channels and using our megaphone to celebrate black voices and to share educational resources and content, while continuing to contribute with meaningful ways to support and uplift the black community,” she added.

“We stand for equality and while today we are making our voice heard in support of Black Lives Matter, we will continue to support all communities facing global injustices.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“It’s time for change!”