Since his death, a legal battle has unfolded over his estate
Karisma Kapoor has remained dignified, staying silent amid the inheritance battle over her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s estate. She has refrained from making any public comments.
Recently, the actor responded to an Instagram post calling her “brave,” shared by filmmaker and former critic Khalid Mohamed. Khalid, who directed Karisma in the acclaimed Fiza and wrote the screenplay for Shyam Benegal’s Zubeidaa, posted a nostalgic black-and-white photo of her with the caption.
"Dear dear Lolo, always brave… Against all odds."
Karisma, replied with a string of emojis: folded hands, a white heart, and sparkles.
Fans quickly flooded the comments with support. “Khalidji, your words made me so emotional. I wish @therealkarismakapoor the very best… I know she’s a strong woman,” one wrote, while another chimed in: “Be strong Lolo, we love you.”
The context behind the public admiration is personal and complex. Karisma’s former husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12 in London after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo. Since his death, a legal battle has unfolded over his estate.
Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev, is at odds with Samaira and Kiaan, Karisma’s children, who have filed a case in Delhi High Court. The kids, represented by Karisma as their legal guardian, allege that Priya forged Sunjay’s will. According to the filing, the late businessman had “repeatedly assured” them of their rightful share—something missing from the will Priya presented at a family meeting on July 30.
