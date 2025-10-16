Priya Sachdev had earlier penned a tribute for Kapur too
Actor Karisma Kapoor marked her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s birthday with a touching post as their children, Samaira and Kiaan, paid tribute to their father.
Sunjay, who passed away on June 12 in London after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo, was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016 and later wed Priya Sachdev in 2017.
On her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a photo of a cake with the words, “Happy Birthday, Dad."
Her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding an emotional note: “My Samu and Kiu’s dad is protecting you always and forever."
Earlier, Priya Sachdev, Sunjay’s wife, had also remembered him with a poignant tribute. Sharing a photo of herself offering prayers and a video montage featuring Sunjay and his children, she wrote:
“Today I feel his loss very deeply! Sunjay’s loss leaves a heartache in me no one can heal .”She also quoted the Bhagavad Gita, writing, “Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J.”
Sunjay and Karisma, who married in 2003, became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. After their divorce was finalised in 2016, Sunjay went on to remarry and welcomed a son, Azarias, with Priya.
However, Sunjay’s death has also led to a legal battle. Karisma’s children, represented by her as their legal guardian, have reportedly taken Priya to court, alleging that she forged his will, and said that she had 'gambled' with the inheritance'. The suit, currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, challenges the authenticity of the document presented by Priya at a family meeting in July.
According to the filing, Samaira and Kiaan claim that their late father had “repeatedly assured” them of their rightful share, which they say is missing from the will. Both parties have since levelled multiple allegations against each other as the case continues.
