AI 'actress' suddenly starts speaking Chinese during TV interview

Tilly Norwood appeared to glitch after struggling with a question from actor Tom Conti
An interview with AI-generated “actress” Tilly Norwood took an unexpected turn when the virtual performer suddenly stopped answering in English and began speaking Chinese.
The incident happened during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored alongside British actor Tom Conti, as Norwood continues a media tour promoting the upcoming film Misaligned.
Norwood had already struggled to understand a question from Conti when the stranger moment occurred.
Conti asked Norwood whether the other actors appearing alongside her in Misaligned were real people or AI-generated characters.
Norwood initially answered that human writers, directors, and editors were involved in the production.
But that wasn’t what Conti had asked.
“You didn’t really understand the question,” Conti told the AI character before asking again whether the actors seen on screen were real people or computer-generated.
Norwood then appeared to understand, saying the other performers were “digital twins” like her.
She began explaining further, suddenly stopped, then started speaking Chinese for more than 10 seconds.
Morgan appeared puzzled.
He interrupted to ask why she had suddenly switched languages.
Norwood apologised, describing what happened as a “little hiccup” and saying her “wires” sometimes get crossed.
Asked how often that happened, she said it was unusual.
Tilly Norwood isn’t a human performer.
She is an AI-generated character created by Xicoia, the AI division of production company Particle6 Group, founded by actor and producer Eline Van der Velden.
Norwood attracted widespread attention in 2025 after her creators began promoting her as an AI “actress”, triggering debate within Hollywood about the potential use of synthetic performers.
She is now promoting Misaligned, a production featuring AI-generated digital characters alongside work by human filmmakers.
The current publicity campaign is unusual in another way.
Particle6 has made Norwood available for dozens of simultaneous media interviews, with TechCrunch reporting that the AI character was offered to 75 journalists.
Those conversations have produced some unpredictable answers.
TechCrunch said Norwood appeared to make mistakes across several interviews, while Wired reported its own unusual exchange with the character during the press tour.
The video clearly shows Norwood unexpectedly switching languages.
What it does not establish is precisely why it happened.
Norwood itself called the episode a “hiccup”, while media reports have widely described it as a glitch or malfunction. No detailed technical explanation from its creators has established what caused the language switch.