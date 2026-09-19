Evil Dead and Toy Story talents bring Roblox survival horror to the big screen
If you’ve ever tested your survival in the wild skills through Roblox's 99 Nights in the Forest, you'll enjoy watching the upcoming movie based off it. Especially since it’s getting a Hollywood-style makeover complete with a director who knows a thing or two about terrifying audiences.
20th Century Studios has acquired the film rights to the popular Roblox game and it has roped in Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to produce alongside his longtime collaborator Rob Tapert.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Cooley, the filmmaker behind Toy Story 4 and Transformers One, has been tapped to write the live-action adaptation.
It's quite a leap from Woody and Buzz to a haunted forest full of monsters, but we're curious to see what he comes up with.
Cooley has an impressive track record when it comes to storytelling. He co-wrote Pixar's Inside Out, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 2016.
The film went on to win Best Animated Feature, an achievement Cooley repeated with his directorial debut, Toy Story 4.
More recently, he directed the 2024 animated film Transformers One.
Raimi, meanwhile, is the director behind the original Evil Dead trilogy, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
For those who haven't played it, 99 Nights in the Forest is a Roblox survival horror game that launched in 2025.
The aim is to survive 99 nights in a haunted forest while searching for four missing children. Players must build and maintain camps, collect supplies and protect themselves from the creatures that emerge after dark.
The most memorable of these is a particularly aggressive deer that stalks players through the woods. Think Bambi, but with significantly less charm and a much more sinister agenda.
What do we know about the 99 Nights in the Forest movie?
Not much has been revealed about the film itself just yet.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios heard pitches from several writers before settling on Cooley's vision for the adaptation.
Exactly how he'll turn the game's survival mechanics into a feature-length story remains to be seen. Will the missing children take centre stage? Will the film follow a group of campers trying to make it through all 99 nights? And, perhaps most importantly, how much screen time will that terrifying deer get?
There is no confirmed cast or release date yet, so fans will have to wait to find out how closely the movie will follow the game.
For now, one thing's clear: anyone planning a peaceful trip to the woods might want to reconsider.