Resident Evil may finally have a pulse after 24 years. Do you need to watch the other films?

The Resident Evil movies have, for twenty-four years, operated on a business model that should not work. Make a film. Have critics review it like it personally wronged them. Watch it gross a small country's GDP anyway. Repeat six times. Somehow, this is now an eight-film franchise, and the newest entry, from Zach Cregger — just dropped and is doing something genuinely unprecedented: Getting good reviews. So good that people who spent two decades mocking this series are typing things like "best RE movie ever made" with a straight face.