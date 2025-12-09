After Dileep’s acquittal, Bhagyalakshmi resigns from Kerala film body: 'What a shameless stand'

Bhagyalakshmi accused them of standing with those who have money and influence
In an unprecedented move that has sent ripples across Kerala’s film industry, senior dubbing artist and actor Bhagyalakshmi has resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). Her departure is a direct protest against the organisation’s decision to consider reinstating actor Dileep following his acquittal in the high-profile assault case—a verdict that has sparked controversy and unease among film professionals.
“Only the principal sessions court’s verdict has come out. There is Supreme Court. There are many things to be proved. This is a case in which 21 witnesses turned hostile. How did they turn hostile? It was his money and his influence. I have heard directors and producers saying that he will easily escape from this case,” Bhagyalakshmi said, as quoted by India Today, highlighting her concerns over how the matter has been handled.
FEFKA, the key union representing technicians in Malayalam cinema, has been quick to signal that Dileep could return if he reapplies. Bhagyalakshmi criticised this approach, arguing that the Supreme Court alone can conclusively determine innocence. She called the organisation’s readiness to welcome him back “hasty” and “shameless.”
Her resignation follows remarks from FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan, who confirmed that Dileep’s expulsion was swift and reinstatement would be equally prompt. Producers’ Association representatives echoed this sentiment, intensifying fears that the survivor’s voice was being sidelined.
“All three organisations in the film industry have announced that they will not stand with survivors. They stand with those with money and influence,” Bhagyalakshmi said, accusing FEFKA of violating its own bylaws by contemplating immediate reinstatement.
Taking a moral stand, she added, “Look at how quickly these organisations decided to take Dileep back. They are waiting to give him a letter. They have not spoken to her. They have not stopped her and consoled her. What a shameless stand they have taken, walking with the prey and the hunter.”
Having been with the survivor when the verdict was announced, Bhagyalakshmi witnessed first-hand the years of pain endured. Her resignation emerges as one of the strongest public objections from within the Malayalam film fraternity, laying bare the deep divisions that remain unresolved.
