Abu Dhabi music fest OFFLIMITS has been cancelled

The genre-blending event had already been pushed from April to Nov this year
Abu Dhabi music festival OFFLIMITS has now been cancelled. In a social media post, organisers announced that the genre-blending fest would no longer be taking place.
Ticket holders will receive refund information directly from their original ticketing platform.
No reason has been given for the cancellation. Further details are awaited.
However, organisers remain hopeful that it will return next year.
The festival was originally set to take place at Etihad Park this April before being moved to Yas Island. It was also rescheduled to Nov 21, 2026.
Shakira was to be the headliner at this event and other hit acts included The Jonas Brothers, NE-YO, Scottish legends Biffy Clyro and Icelandic blues-rockers KALEO.