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Abu Dhabi music fest OFFLIMITS has been cancelled

The genre-blending event had already been pushed from April to Nov this year

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Colombian singer Shakira
Colombian singer Shakira
AFP

Abu Dhabi music festival OFFLIMITS has now been cancelled. In a social media post, organisers announced that the genre-blending fest would no longer be taking place.

Ticket holders will receive refund information directly from their original ticketing platform.

No reason has been given for the cancellation. Further details are awaited.

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However, organisers remain hopeful that it will return next year.

The festival was originally set to take place at Etihad Park this April before being moved to Yas Island. It was also rescheduled to Nov 21, 2026.

Shakira was to be the headliner at this event and other hit acts included The Jonas Brothers, NE-YO, Scottish legends Biffy Clyro and Icelandic blues-rockers KALEO.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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