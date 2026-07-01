Aamir Khan's brother Faisal apologises after severing ties with family: 'I said bad things...'

In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal expanded on those allegations, claiming, "When the family felt that I was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year and gave me forceful medication. It is illegal, but I was taking all this quietly because I thought that the family would realise at some point that if I am mad, I will show it in some way. I thought I should be patient till they come to their senses that they are troubling me for no reason."