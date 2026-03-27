10 years later, the Goblin sword still stings: Inside the 2026 K-Drama cast reunion special

Bonds are forged, broken, and made while some have to wait for another life. Goblin is a story filled with heart and soul, a careful, slow watch and needs patience. Each character's pasts, dilemmas and actual demons are unpeeled through the show. The story also revolved around the many ideas of destinies and fates, which have been written by 'higher deities', but with a pinch of realism. Deaths do persist in the show, despite the best efforts of our characters trying to prevent it. Eun-tak's story is a curious exception, as she wasn't meant to be saved. And her sudden fate is particularly searing to watch, as she sacrifices herself to save children from a car crash. One of the most memorable scenes includes the Grim Reaper standing by the wreckage, tearfully explaining why there was no envelope in her name. Some human deeds are so unexpected, that even the higher powers cannot write them. No explanation needed.