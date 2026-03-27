10 years later, the Goblin sword still stings: Inside the 2026 K-Drama cast reunion special

A decade later, here's looking back at the show that changed the K-Drama landscape
Has it already been ten years since Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook walked in slow motion through the dark to save Kim Go-eun?
Yes, yes it is. It has been 10 years of Goblin, the 2016 show that provided a earworm of an OST and made red scarves look fashionable. And, now, the cast is officially reuniting for a special 10th-anniversary project. We're ready for the Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook brotherhood, no questions asked.
That’s right, Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and Yoo In-na are all hopping into a new travel-format variety show scheduled for the first half of the year. While the title is currently the straightforward “Goblin 10th Anniversary,” you know, you're in for some magic.
A nostalgic trip down memory lane featuring the cast revisiting iconic scenes and those tear-jerking lines that still live rent-free in our heads.
The format: Early stages. We don’t know where they’re heading yet, but whether they're back in Quebec or just hanging at a cafe, we’re watching.
The goal: tvN says it’s a gift for the OG fans who felt the "lingering emotions" of the finale and a perfect "intro to greatness" for anyone who missed the 2016 hype train.
Before Goblin, cable dramas were often seen as the underdog to major network productions. That changed when it became the first cable series to cross the 20 per cent viewership rating barrier.
The story revolved around 'dokkabe' (goblin) Kim Shin, (Gong Yoo) a celebrated warrior, who is betrayed and killed by his king. Death is a dream to Kim Shin, and he is forced to roam the Earth, with an invisible sword in his chest. He can only be free when his 'bride' can pull the sword out. And so he meets Kim Go-eun's bubbly Eun-tak. Her fate has been sealed, but due to his whimsical interference one night, she is saved before she is even born. Dong-wook plays the Grim Reaper, who walks around with envelopes or the 'fates', and connects to the people who died. He is a cog in the corporate machine, who has to report to work on a daily basis. And, in a little humorous twist, he rooms with Gong Yoo's Kim Shin, unaware of the connection that they both share.
Bonds are forged, broken, and made while some have to wait for another life. Goblin is a story filled with heart and soul, a careful, slow watch and needs patience. Each character's pasts, dilemmas and actual demons are unpeeled through the show. The story also revolved around the many ideas of destinies and fates, which have been written by 'higher deities', but with a pinch of realism. Deaths do persist in the show, despite the best efforts of our characters trying to prevent it. Eun-tak's story is a curious exception, as she wasn't meant to be saved. And her sudden fate is particularly searing to watch, as she sacrifices herself to save children from a car crash. One of the most memorable scenes includes the Grim Reaper standing by the wreckage, tearfully explaining why there was no envelope in her name. Some human deeds are so unexpected, that even the higher powers cannot write them. No explanation needed.
It's what adds to the bittersweet, melancholy quality of the show. It also toys with the idea: Wouldn't we like to be prepared for death, at least. Would we not ever get a chance to bid our loved ones good-bye? But the show is gentle on that idea: Death can be a little merciful, even if unavoidable. Yet, the heartbreak is still severe.
But, there's comfort in loss. You might find your loved ones again, even if it takes being reborn in another life altogether.
And, the show’s influence extended far beyond the television screen. It changed lifestyle trendsetting. There was the sudden surge in red scarves and Gong Yoo’s high-end turtlenecks and long coats redefined winter fashion became the sound of winter for a long time. Even the Goblin soundtrack had a character of its own; Chanyeol and Punch’s Stay With Me remains one of the most-viewed K-drama OSTs in history, serving as the emotional heartbeat of the series long after the finale.
Moreover, Dong-wook and Yoo In-nna's pairing was so popular, that the two were cast again in a wholesome office romance, Touch Your Heart.
Critically, Goblin was untouchable. It swept the Baeksang Arts Awards, with writer Kim Eun-sook taking home the Grand Prize and Gong Yoo winning Best Actor.