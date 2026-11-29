Meta bills WhatsApp API replies beyond 1,000 a month. UAE firms offer SMEs other routes
Dubai: WhatsApp has started charging businesses for replies to customer messages. UAE fintech firms are now courting small sellers with free tools that reduce their reliance on paid chat.
Meta introduced the fee on October 1 for the WhatsApp Business Platform, the API that links WhatsApp to chatbots, CRMs and contact-centre software. Replies sent within 24 hours of a customer message had been free since November 2024. They now carry a per-message charge, with no volume discounts.
Each business number gets 1,000 free replies a month. The allowance does not roll over. Chatbot replies count toward it. The fee follows the customer's country code. Providers warn that businesses without a payment method on file risk undelivered replies.
The free WhatsApp Business app on a phone is not affected. That matters for the smallest sellers. The Mobile Ecosystem Forum, an industry body, notes that little changes for most SMEs on the app. The charge mainly lands on firms running the API at scale.
A WhatsApp spokesperson responding to Gulf News queries said that despite the charges more customers have been using their message businesses and expect more quick replies. Businesses now resolve complex issues and take payments over chat. The spokesperson added that most businesses will keep an always-on channel free, with people or AI working alongside their teams.
Developer reaction has been sharper. Before the launch, developers on Meta's own forum warned the fee could push businesses off the API altogether.
In the UAE, the response looks muted. Zarik Nabi, Chief Commercial Officer at Tabby, reports little impact or feedback from sellers.
Tabby instead promotes tools that bypass paid messaging. More than 70,000 businesses across the UAE and Saudi Arabia sell with the buy-now-pay-later firm, most of them SMEs. Sellers create payment links and share them on chat, Instagram or WhatsApp. Customers pay in the Tabby app, so a seller needs no website or checkout integration.
Visibility comes free. Any seller can list in the app, connect a product feed or add store locations to a map. Tabby says it sends more than 8 million visits a month to sellers. Paid campaigns are optional. The company also brings shoppers back through its own notifications and feeds, so merchants do not pay per message. Customer data stays with Tabby. Sellers see anonymised performance data.
Nabi quantifies merchant results at a 33% rise in average order value and an 18% rise in conversion. MAGRABi ran an A/B test across its stores and recorded a 59% jump in average order value and 31% more sales orders. His advice for this month: use the free listings before spending on ads.
Botim targets a different gap, that is getting these SMEs access to credit. Sacha Haider, its Chief Operating Officer, observes that many customers are financially active yet invisible to traditional lenders. The company's CashNow unit has offered unsecured personal loans for more than three years. It assesses borrowers on thousands of alternative data points.
Since Q2 2025, Botim has submitted micro-loan data on over one million CashNow profiles to Etihad Credit Bureau, about 9% of the UAE's population. Haider confirms that there are only single-digit non-performing loans so far. He adds that repeat borrowers can earn longer tenors and better pricing.
For now, the cost falls on API users who exceed the 1,000-reply allowance. Sellers who stay on the free app pay nothing.