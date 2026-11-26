Users can send texts, photos and videos up to 14 days in advance, even if offline
Dubai: WhatsApp users will no longer have to wait until midnight to send someone a birthday greeting.
The Meta-owned messaging app announced on Wednesday that it is introducing scheduled messages, allowing users to choose when a message is delivered in both individual and group chats.
Messages can be scheduled anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days in advance. The feature also works with photos and videos.
Perhaps more useful is that messages will go through even if the sender’s phone is switched off or has run out of battery.
For UAE residents who regularly communicate with family members in different time zones, it means they can compose a message at their convenience and have it delivered at a more appropriate hour.
Instead of tapping the send button after composing a message, press and hold it. This brings up an option to select the delivery date and time.
Once confirmed, the message will be sent automatically at the chosen time. Users can also view and cancel scheduled messages before they are delivered.
Recipients will see them as regular WhatsApp messages. Personal messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption.
The update is being rolled out globally over the coming weeks to Android and iPhone users. WhatsApp has not specified when it will reach users in the UAE.
Those who have yet to receive the feature may have to wait even after updating the app.
The ability to schedule messages has long been available on rival messaging platforms such as Telegram. WhatsApp users, meanwhile, have had to rely on third-party apps or other workarounds.
The update comes just days after WhatsApp began increasing its group chat limit from 1,024 to 1,500 members.