Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, launched the Emirates railway programme – Etihad Rail.
Sheikh Mohammed took twitter to make the announcement. He said, “Investments in the Emirates railway programme are estimated at Dh50 billion and its returns to the overall economy is expected be around Dh200 billion.”
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said that Etihad Rail has made a huge progress in implementation. “The Etihad Rail network represents the spirit of the union, connecting the seven emirates of the UAE with one another, together with the country’s ports.”
“The project embodies the Principles of the 50th. The first national priority is to support the economy and the country’s development. We are proudly embarking on the next 50 years of the UAE’s journey with this ambitious project,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.