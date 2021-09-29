Dubai: Etihad Rail has completed the works on Stage Two of the UAE Rail Network.
Chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, held a virtual meeting to review the latest progress of Etihad Rail.
It was announced that construction works for Package A of Stage Two, which extends over 139 kilometres, and its connection through Al Ghuwaifat on the border of Saudi Arabia with Stage One was completed. This step brings the company closer to completing the UAE National Railway Network on schedule.
Throughout this year, Etihad Rail was successful in reserving 40 per cent of the network’s annual transport capacity, which by the completion of Stage Two will amount to 60 million tons of goods per year.
This was achieved through agreements Etihad Rail had signed including those with Stevin Rock, one of the biggest quarrying companies in the world, Western Bainoona Group, and Al Ghurair Iron & Steel (AGIS).
The company will continue to establish further commercial partnerships so that various companies benefit from the advantages of the UAE National Railway Network.