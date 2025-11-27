Sukoon celebrates 50 years of innovation, trust, and community impact

With 1.36m clients, Sukoon moves ahead with its vision rooted in compassion and inclusion
Fifty years ago, when the UAE was writing the first chapters of its success story, Sukoon began its own journey, with a promise to protect what matters most. That promise grew into a bond of trust, a relationship built on care and resilience Today, Sukoon is not just the insurance market leader in the UAE and Oman, but a name woven into the lives of over 1.36 million customers, a partner in progress for individuals and businesses, and a symbol of security for generations.
From pioneering groundbreaking digital innovation to its single-minded focus on delivering world-class customer service, Sukoon has always led from the front. The mySukoon mobile app and digital portal make protection effortless, while its CSR initiative, Sukoon For All, champions inclusion for People of Determination because Sukoon believes true success is measured by the lives it touches.
As it celebrates its golden jubilee, Sukoon honours its past with pride and embraces the future with purpose: to innovate, to care, and to remain Here For You always.
"Through strategic alignment with emerging trends, Sukoon is well equipped to succeed in the UAE's vibrant and growing economic landscape," says Hammad Khan, Interim CEO, Sukoon Insurance. "As we celebrate 50 years of excellence, we remain focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth for the years ahead."
50 years of expertise in the region
Dh5.41 billion revenue in 2024
Dh10.43 billion total assets
Dh291.5 million profit before tax
Listed on the Dubai Financial Market
A2 IFSR rating affirmed by Moody’s and A rating by S&P Global, underscoring Sukoon’s financial strength and market stability
With a diversified portfolio across health (48 per cent), general insurance (39 per cent), consumer (9 per cent), and life (4 per cent), Sukoon continues to deliver comprehensive solutions personalised to individual and corporate needs.
Sukoon’s journey has been defined by pioneering technology and customer-first solutions. Among its landmark achievements is the first motor insurance app integrated with UAE Pass allowing seamless, secure, single sign-ins for customers; mobile app and digital portal offering end-to-end policy management, claims tracking and instant support; no-code platform for internal operations streamlining processes and accelerating service delivery; advanced AI-driven risk assessment tools, digital claims processing reinforcing Sukoon’s commitment to efficiency and transparency; AI-powered videoconferencing tool analysing health metrics on the spot, making life insurance assessments faster and more personalised.
These innovations reflect Sukoon’s vision to lead the insurance sector into a fully digital future while maintaining its human-centric approach.
The 50th anniversary has been marked by initiatives that reflect Sukoon’s values and vision
50-year logo and digital enhancements: A bold emblem symbolising stability and progress now features across all touchpoints, complemented by a refreshed corporate website showcasing Sukoon’s journey and digital-first approach.
Time capsule: A curated collection of artefacts and aspirations from employees across all branches, sealed to be opened in 25 years, preserving Sukoon’s culture for future generations.
Commemorative video and book: A heartfelt tribute to Sukoon’s people and milestones, featuring leadership voices and personal narratives that chronicle resilience, growth, and dedication.
Gala Night at Atlantis The Palm: A spectacular celebration honouring employees as custodians of its legacy and architects of the future, reinforcing Sukoon’s identity as a vibrant, diverse community of over 50 nationalities.
Over the years, Sukoon has earned numerous accolades for excellence in service, innovation and sustainability. Recent honours include first insurer in the UAE to win the prestigious 2025 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for the EMEA region; Digital Innovation in Insurance, as Sukoon is the first large insurer in the UAE to implement Azure Cloud in 2019, Oracle Cloud in 2021, and AWS Cloud in 2024; Insurance Innovation of the Year (AI-Powered Life Insurance Videoconferencing); and Best New Digital Insurance Product (Accident and Health Insurance).
These awards reinforce Sukoon’s position as a market leader and a trusted partner for millions.
Sukoon advanced its digital, distribution, and community-focused strategy through key UAE partnerships.
It partnered with Democrance to power digital accident and health solutions and integrated AI underwriting technology through one call.
It joined forces with Yallacompare to offer accident and health insurance across its digital and telesales platforms.
Sukoon also collaborated with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to provide family takaful coverage for eligible UAE nationals, including seniors.
It signed a strategic agreement with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals to deliver tailored insurance and takaful products.
These alliances reinforce Sukoon’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and meaningful service across the UAE.
As part of its golden jubilee, Sukoon launched Sukoon For All, a long-term CSR programme dedicated to empowering People of Determination across the UAE. This initiative goes beyond philanthropy, it reflects Sukoon’s core belief in inclusion and care. Key action under Sukoon for All includes accessibility upgrades such as priority signage and portable ramps across all branches; financial contributions like annual donations for three years to charities including Dubai Center for Special Needs, Manzil, and Omniyat; and employee volunteering with partner organisations.
Sukoon collaborates with leading global partners, ensuring world-class standards and expertise. Its offerings include takaful solutions, Syndicate 2880, and SWSS, catering to diverse customer needs.
As Sukoon steps into its next chapter, the focus remains clear: innovation, customer-centricity, and community impact. From preserving its history to empowering future generations, Sukoon’s golden jubilee is not just a celebration of the past, it’s a promise for the next 50 years and beyond.
Start your journey to real peace of mind today. Whether it’s your health, wealth, life, or the happiness of your loved ones, Sukoon is here to protect what matters most. Visit www.sukoon.com and secure your future with confidence.
