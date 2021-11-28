New trends in fintech, education and medicine are the idea behind the framework

All age groups need to upskill and learn new technologies to cope with the changing trends. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: American companies are creating a framework for future jobs, which is a new area of cooperation between the UAE and the US, a senior executive of an American business body said on Sunday.

“We’re actually creating a curriculum in American companies for jobs that don’t exist. So, the US and the UAE are having a lot of discussions about how you educate a young population for a job that we don’t even know…that we need for a job that doesn’t exist,” said Liz Beneski, Chief Executive Director of AmCham Abu Dhabi, an American business group in the emirate.

New trends

She believes that there is a great deal of free thinking on this new trend, which offers a new opportunity. Beneski made these comments while talking about the new trends among the US businesses in the UAE.

Many of them are operating in new and emerging sectors such as fintech, agriculture technology, education technology, medical technology and e-mobility. There are major players in the cybersecurity and space sectors as well, she explained.

“There are other important industries that are being born here and elsewhere. COVID-19 has changed how everyone works, so there is a rebirth in the wellness and the happiness of staff, employees and colleagues. There’s a focus again on education,” she said, adding that all age groups need to upskill and learn new technologies to cope with the changing trends.

American technologies will support that trend as US companies are creating a domain for such future opportunities, the American executive affirmed.

“I would say, as the UAE loves to say the impossible is possible, we have to invent new industries for issues and opportunities that are currently coming to the fore; American technology is certainly complementary to all the discoveries and opportunities here in the UAE.”