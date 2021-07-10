Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched a national programme for programmers to help build the national digital economy and increase investment directed to startups from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.
The programme is launched in collaboration with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook.
100,000 programmers and setting up 1,000 digital companies
“The national programme is a new step to help build our national economy as part of our new national plans. The world changes and the speed of digital change doubles…Economy will differ from its today’s model… The nature of professions will change. Only those who are well prepared and faster to cope with the pace of new changes will survive,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.