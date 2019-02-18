Abu Dhabi: UAE Armed Forces signed deals worth Dh7 billion with various international and local companies to purchase arms and other equipment to boost the country’s defence capabilities, organisers announced on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition on Monday.
International as well as local companies won some of the biggest deals announced, including Raytheon, which also won a big deal on Sunday, was awarded a Dh5.7 billion contract to provide a platform for launching Patriot missiles.
Apart from Raytheon, two French companies and a Saudi firm also won military contracts out of the six contracts awarded to international firms.
French company Thales air system won a Dh49 million contract to provide technical support and supply equipment and spare parts for the UAE navy.
Another French company Renault Trucks secured a Dh49 million contract to supply 30 Renault vehicles for the UAE Armed Forces.
Over all, the UAE awarded 24 contracts to various firms including 18 local companies.
Among the local firms, International Golden Group was awarded Dh407.7 million contract to supply light ammunition to the UAE Armed Forces.
The UAE also signed a Dh395 million contract with Injazat to provide telecommunication services and maintenance works on electronic software and devices for the armed forces.
The UAE’s Rabadan Academy won a Dh140 million deal to establish a military qualification centre.
Emirates Defence Technology Company will provide technical support and spare parts and maintenance for the UAE Armed Forces worth Dh69 million.
The total deals in the first two days of Idex reached about Dh12 billion, Idex spokesperson General Mohammad Al Hassani said during a media briefing.
Over the next three days, more deals are likely to be announced, he added.
More than 1,310 defence firms are participating in the five day event that is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The number is up 6 per cent compared to the previous edition of Idex in 2017.
International companies account for 85 per cent of the total number of participating companies, while the number of local firms is 170, representing 15 per cent of the exhibitors.