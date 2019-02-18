Abu Dhabi: The UAE is developing its first light attack aircraft and it is currently undergoing testing, a top executive said.
The aircraft named B 250 is being manufactured by Abu Dhabi based defence firm, Calidus. It will be the first light attack aircraft (LCA) manufactured in the UAE.
The plane has multi-role capabilities for modern and asymmetrical warfare, including close air support, counter-insurgency and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance environments.
It can also serve as a basic and advanced trainer. The B 250 has received significant interest from regional and international buyers.
“B 250 is the first light aircraft built in the UAE and we have a lot of demand because we know the region and the needs of the end-users which we have provided in the aircraft. We are now testing in Al Ain,” said Shaikha Dhaen Almheiri, an aerospace engineer at Calidus speaking to Gulf News.
“We have different configurations in the aircraft to be used in the modern warfare. It is built out of carbon fibre and is very strong and light.”
Calidus, set up 2015 is a fast-growing defence-technology firm based in Abu Dhabi and is working to strengthen the capabilities of the UAE defence industry.
The defence firm is also developing its new Wahash infantry fighting vehicle, which is developed for multiple roles including infantry fighting vehicle and armoured personnel carrier. With land and amphibious capability, it can operate under extreme conditions, the company said.