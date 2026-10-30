FSRA says protecting clients and supporting orderly functioning of markets are priorities
Abu Dhabi: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) said today Friday that it is aware of the matter relating to Binance exchange on 30 October 2026, concerning a security incident involving unauthorised withdrawals of assets.
The FSRA added that it is engaging closely with Binance and monitoring the incident.
Protecting the interests of clients and supporting the integrity and orderly functioning of markets remain the FSRA’s key priorities.
Binance estimated the incident’s total impact at about $6.3 billion in an update published on Friday, adding that roughly $3 billion in affected assets had been frozen with the help of blockchain partners.
Its initial investigation suggested that an attacker may have gained access through a compromised engineer’s laptop. The exchange reported no evidence of a leak of wallet private keys.
The company also announced a temporary suspension of deposits and withdrawals while security checks were completed, and pledged to cover all losses through its emergency protection fund and company funds. It was working with law enforcement agencies and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover the assets.