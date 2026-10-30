TRM has attributed the attack to TraderTraitor, a Lazarus subunit, with “high confidence”. Chainalysis chief executive Jonathan Levin also derived the same conclusion. Crypto investigator ZachXBT has also suggested that the attacker is “likely Lazarus”. While many are pointing the blame towards the North Korea associated group, few others are also pointing out that Lazarus usually launders funds faster than this attacker has. Binance disclosed on October 27 that it had blocked North Korea-linked attacks using fake job interviews.