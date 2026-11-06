GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

2026 on track to be second-hottest year on record, EU climate monitor says

Strong El Niño adds to global warming as October sets another temperature record

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
EU scientists warn four-year average could exceed Paris Agreement's preferred limit.
EU scientists warn four-year average could exceed Paris Agreement's preferred limit.
AFP

The world is on track for 2026 to be the second-hottest year on record as an exceptionally strong El Nino weather pattern turbocharges human-driven global warming, the EU's climate monitor said Friday.

This year still has a "20 per cent chance of tying or exceeding" 2024 as the warmest ever seen, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a monthly bulletin.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Global temperatures are now "virtually certain" to exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in 2026, Copernicus said.

The four-year average from 2023 to 2026 is also expected to top 1.5C, the preferred limit set in the Paris Agreement to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

The world experienced its warmest October on record, with average global surface air temperatures 1.75C above pre-industrial times, an era defined as 1850-1900, Copernicus added.

It was the third straight month exceeding 1.5C.

"October has continued the pattern of remarkable global warmth, with record global and surface ocean temperatures," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which operates Copernicus.

"An exceptionally strong El Nino is adding further heat to a climate already warmed by human activities," she said.

The latest bulletin comes as nations prepare to meet on Monday for the UN's two-week COP31 climate summit in Turkey after a year marked by deadly floods in Nepal, searing heatwaves in Europe and major wildfires in Indonesia.

El Nino has yet to peak

Global forecasters have been warning for months that this El Nino, which is expected to peak later this year, would likely become the strongest ever observed.

The intensifying weather phenomenon set an all-time temperature record in a key Pacific zone last month, Copernicus said.

The warming phase of a natural climate cycle, El Nino temporarily raises sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific, triggering changes in weather that can increase the risk of drought and flooding, and exacerbate man-made global warming.

Forecasters say El Nino could help make 2027 the hottest year on record.

Nations agreed at the 2015 UN climate talks in Paris to keep global warming "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5C.

But the United Nations declared in September that the long-term 1.5C target would be missed in a matter of years.

Scientists say it is crucial to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels to limit the period of "overshoot" above 1.5C and bring temperatures back down as quickly as possible.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

AppLovin shares jumped nearly 30 per cent, but had fallen over 50 per cent through 2026

AppLovin surges 30% as buyback grows by $3.2 billion

2m read
Most shops and schools were shut across Taiwan on Friday as Typhoon Champi neared the island, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes ahead of the powerful storm. 

Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Champi approaches

2m read
El Niño “a significant public health threat, not just a climate phenomenon”, warning that its effects could extend well beyond changes in temperature and rainfall.

Record El Nino? Depends who's counting

3m read
North America and Western Europe both recorded their warmest summers on record. Africa posted its hottest August, while Asia logged its second-warmest.

Hottest August ever: Planet shatters records

2m read