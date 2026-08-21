Drought, floods and record heat: What El Nino could bring next

And there could be another consequence: 2027 could become the hottest year ever recorded, as the temporary warming associated with El Nino combines with the much longer-term rise in temperatures caused by human-induced climate change.

The effects are already beginning to emerge. Drought linked to El Nino is forcing the Panama Canal to reduce the number of ships it can handle, while Sri Lanka is preparing for a potentially damaging sequence of heavy rainfall followed by severe drought.

Scientists say the 2026 event could become one of the strongest — potentially the strongest — in modern records. But the significance goes well beyond warmer waters in a remote stretch of the Pacific.

El Nino is gathering strength across the tropical Pacific, raising fears of an extraordinary period of extreme weather that could bring drought to some parts of the world, torrential rain to others and push global temperatures to new highs.

Under normal conditions, trade winds blowing from east to west across the tropical Pacific push warm surface water towards Asia. During an El Nino, those winds weaken, allowing some of that warmer water to move back towards the central and eastern Pacific.

A single year above 1.5C or even 1.7C does not by itself mean the Paris Agreement’s long-term temperature threshold has permanently been breached. But it would demonstrate how extreme individual years can become as the planet continues to warm.

That could put the average global temperature in 2027 at about 1.76C above pre-industrial levels — effectively giving the world, for one year, a taste of temperatures that might otherwise not have been expected until around 2037.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.