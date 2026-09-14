No region sees record cold as heat, storms and climate extremes sweep the globe
The planet just sweated through its hottest August ever recorded — and the Northern Hemisphere just endured its hottest summer on record.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said August 2026 set a new global heat record, as temperatures surged to 1.32° Celsius, or 2.38° Fahrenheit, above the 20th-century average. That is not just hot. It is historic.ncei.
NOAA said the August reading beat the previous record, jointly held by August 2023 and August 2024, by 0.08° Celsius. Its global temperature record stretches back to 1850.
June through August also became the Northern Hemisphere’s hottest meteorological summer ever measured. The Southern Hemisphere, meanwhile, logged a near-record warm winter.
A separate analysis by Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service put August about 1.65° Celsius above estimated preindustrial levels, tying July 2023 as the hottest month ever measured in its data set.
The message from the numbers is stark: Earth’s heat records are no longer rare. They are falling again — and faster.
That figure surpassed the previous joint records set in August 2023 and 2024 by 0.08°C (0.14°F).The three-month period from June to August — meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere — also set a new global record for warmth.
North America and Western Europe both recorded their warmest summers on record. Africa posted its hottest August, while Asia logged its second-warmest.
Global ocean temperatures reached an all-time high for the month, fueled in part by ongoing El Niño conditions that produced exceptional warmth across large stretches of the central and eastern tropical Pacific.
Land areas also ran near-record hot. No region of the planet experienced record-cold temperatures in August.
A NOAA map of notable weather and climate events for the month illustrated the widespread impacts, ranging from extreme heat to heavy storms and other extremes across multiple continents.
Sea ice extent remained well below average in both the Arctic and Antarctic.
Global tropical cyclone activity was above normal, with 19 named storms forming during the month.
The consecutive record-breaking months continue a clear long-term pattern: all 10 of the warmest Augusts on record have occurred since 2016.
Scientists attribute the sustained high temperatures primarily to the accumulation of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, with the current El Niño providing an additional short-term boost.
As the planet moves deeper into a strengthening El Niño that is forecast to persist into early 2027, experts warn that extreme heat, heavy rainfall, and other climate-related hazards are likely to remain elevated in the months ahead.
The latest data underscore the intensifying pace of global warming and its growing impact on weather patterns worldwide.