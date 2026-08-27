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Donald Trump renames Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ amid trade war with Canada

The US president signed an order as tensions with Washington’s northern neighbour escalate

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AP
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A map labeling Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' is displayed as US President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.
A map labeling Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' is displayed as US President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday he is renaming Lake Ontario to be known as "Lake America" in the United States as he exacerbates his trade war with Canada.

The Republican president signed an executive order that updated the lake's name for the US geographic naming service. Trump cannot force Canada to follow his preferred naming convention, however.

Trump has been floating the idea of the name change in recent days as the US announced it was imposing 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend after talks between the countries broke down. Trump has been needling America's northern neighbor since he returned to the White House last year, suggesting the ally with whom the U.S. once had warm relations should instead be absorbed as the 51st state.

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Canada responded to Trump's import taxes this week by imposing retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of American goods, including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.

Trump, who signed the order as he was sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, had a large sign behind him propped on a stand with a map of the Great Lakes. Over Lake Ontario, in big red letters, the map read "Lake America."

On the other wide of the president was another map with the words, "MAKING THE GREAT LAKES EVEN GREATER."

He told reporters that Canada is "the worst" to deal with on trade. "They feel entitled and we can't have that," he said.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lake is one of multiple Great Lakes that the US and Canada share borders along.

The move, which Trump said was "effective immediately," is reminiscent of his move last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America.'"

Trump on Thursday suggested his push to rename bodies of water may not be finished.

"So, if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake. Now, all we need is an ocean," Trump said. "So maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them."

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