September third-hottest globally on record: climate monitor

Data aligns with a decade-long trend of rising global temperatures

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Firefighters have been battling one of the most intractable Spanish wildfires in recent years as the blaze rages on.
AFP

September 2025 marked the third hottest September since 1940, aligning with a decade-long trend of rising global temperatures, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service data integrated by Our World in Data.

"The global temperature in September 2025 was the third warmest on record, nearly as high as in September 2024, less than a tenth of a degree cooler," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at Copernicus.

Dataset

The Copernicus ERA5 dataset, managed by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), provides hourly climate data since 1940, with a focus on atmospheric, land-surface, and sea-state parameters, as cited in Hersbach et al. (2023).

The 10-year centred average temperature anomaly has risen from -0.7°C to +0.43°C since 1940, reflecting a steady increase driven by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, as noted in the IPCC's 2023 Synthesis Report.

Reference

The 1991-2020 period serves as the standard reference for calculating anomalies, chosen for its alignment with recent climate norms, per the Copernicus Climate Change Service methodology.

Global surface temperatures reached 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) by 2011-2020, with 2024 being the warmest year on record at 1.35°C above that baseline, according to NOAA Climate.gov (2025).

Recent wildfires in California, intensified by record heat in September 2025, highlight the real-world impact of these temperature anomalies, as AP reported on October 7, 2025.

Climate impacts

Advances in Climate Change Research, published by Elsevier, emphasises the socioeconomic implications of rising temperatures, urging policy responses to mitigate climate impacts.

The ERA5T initial release data, available within three months of real-time, ensures timely updates (like the September 2025 figures), enhancing climate monitoring capabilities, per ECMWF documentation.

