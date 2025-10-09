September third-hottest globally on record: climate monitor

Dataset

The Copernicus ERA5 dataset, managed by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), provides hourly climate data since 1940, with a focus on atmospheric, land-surface, and sea-state parameters, as cited in Hersbach et al. (2023).

The 10-year centred average temperature anomaly has risen from -0.7°C to +0.43°C since 1940, reflecting a steady increase driven by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, as noted in the IPCC's 2023 Synthesis Report.

Reference

The 1991-2020 period serves as the standard reference for calculating anomalies, chosen for its alignment with recent climate norms, per the Copernicus Climate Change Service methodology.

Global surface temperatures reached 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) by 2011-2020, with 2024 being the warmest year on record at 1.35°C above that baseline, according to NOAA Climate.gov (2025).

Recent wildfires in California, intensified by record heat in September 2025, highlight the real-world impact of these temperature anomalies, as AP reported on October 7, 2025.