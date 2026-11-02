What happens to your eyes after 8 hours of screen time?

Your eyes behave differently when you concentrate on a computer screen. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), people normally blink around 15 times per minute, but that rate can fall by approximately half during sustained screen use or other close work. Fewer blinks mean the tear film covering the eyes is refreshed less frequently, which helps explain why your eyes might feel dry, tired or uncomfortable after a working day. For UAE professionals spending eight hours or longer at their desks, understanding this process offers a useful starting point for improving screen comfort.