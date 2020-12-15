Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office is looking at the way Israeli firms have used technology and innovation to grow dramatically in recent decades.
“If you look at what Israeli companies through the support of right policies and regulations have been able to accomplish through technology and innovation, it's something that we're looking at,” said Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, at the UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit, which is co-hosted by Gulf News and TheMarker.
Hendi said the company was also exploring ways to partner with Israeli companies and “bring that technology here to the UAE and to Abu Dhabi. We've created some fantastic national champions in certain sectors - we would like to deploy that knowledge” in Israel, said Hendi.
Of great interest
“Over the past week, we've hosted quite a number of Israeli delegations in the UAE,” said Hendi. These meet-ups are not just cultural exchanges, but an opportunity for both countries to grow together, said the Director-General.
“One thing that has stood out to me over the past few months has been the level of curiosity that exists, both between Israelis and Emiratis,” said Hendi. “Now it's time for us to come together, it's time to realize the potential that exists between both of our nations and deliver on that promise.”