Dubai: Start-Up Nation Central is launching the first UAE-Israel innovation community, with the task of advancing ties in technology as well as business co-operation.
The 'UAE-IL Tech Zone' is founded by Noa Gastfreund, Managing Director of Hybrid, an accelerator for early-stage start-ups with at least one of its founders from the Arab sector; Guy Katsovich, co-founder of Fusion LA, which helps Israeli tech ventures penetrate the US market; and Basil Farraj, CEO of the start-up Nobex Technologies. Speaking at the first virtual UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit, co-hosted by Gulf News and TheMarker.
The exclusive community already includes more than 1,000 people in the business, innovation and technology sectors, investors, developers, and government entities from both countries. It currently runs on LinkedIn, and in the near future the members expect to join physical meetings via delegations, workshops, conferences, and relevant activitiess.
► Register for The UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit 2020
Standalone set up
Next year, it will move to a dedicated digital platform that will enable its members to hold discussions in dedicated forums.
Michal Seror, Start-Up Nation Central Community Development Lead, said: "Our experience proves that communities are the most successful lever for promoting business cooperation. We invite entrepreneurs, senior business executives and government officials, and technology companies to join our exclusive community."