Dubai: Key UAE and Dubai government bodies have committed to the structure of delivery of critical services and provision of facilities that will maximise Dubai and the UAE's preparedness to welcome the world for Expo 2020 Dubai, to ensure the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and Asia is a resounding success.

Formalising the support of their respective entities, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA); Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai; Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Airports; Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Director General, Dubai Municipality; and Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General, Dubai Health Authority, signed an operational responsibility matrix that will drive alignment and readiness for Expo 2020 Dubai.

By mapping out the vital roles and responsibilities for the mega-event, Expo 2020 and government entities will ensure a seamless Expo visit on par with the positive experiences visitors have become accustomed to in Dubai one of the world's most visited cities and the UAE.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Ruler's Court of Dubai and Chairman of City Readiness Committee to host Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Dubai and the UAE are renowned the world over for offering an exceptional experience for residents and tourists alike a result of a deep-rooted spirit of hospitality, world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and globally competitive economic models."

"Today, government entities, who have been active contributors to the nation's success story, have committed to their crucial roles in making the largest event to take place in the Arab region an overwhelmingly positive experience for visitors, reinforcing the readiness of Expo, Dubai and the UAE to welcome the world for a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture."

Consistently ranked among the safest cities and countries in the world, Dubai and the UAE continue to attract tourists and new residents, and are home to the busiest airport in the world for international travel, Dubai International Airport.