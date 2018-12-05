Highlights
- Researchers reviewed the number of tourist arrivals in each of 600 cities around the world to find out which places are attracting the most visitors
- Report highlighted the top cities based on 2017 figures
- Dubai came out in the top ten, beating other popular cities like New York, Rome, Amsterdam, Vienna, Miami, Las Vegas
Dubai: The city of Dubai received one of the highest numbers of visitors from around the world this year, with millions of tourists visiting the emirate in 2018.
UK-based market research firm Euromonitor International released on Tuesday its Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report, a ranking of cities most attractive to international tourists.
Dubai came out in the seventh place, ahead of New York and many other popular destinations in Europe and the Americas.
The report indicated that there were more visitors snapping photos of landmarks and checking into hotels in Dubai than in any other cities of interest in the Middle East and in tourist hotspots like Rome, Amsterdam, Milan, Vienna, Prague, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Vancouver, Toronto and Vancouver.
Euromonitor reviewed last year's international arrivals in 600 cities around the world to find out which destinations have stood out in terms of tourist traffic.
The research firm's latest data showed that Dubai’s international arrivals increased by 6.2 per cent to nearly 17 million, and it’s the only city in the Middle East and Africa that showed up in the top ten most visited globally.
During the first half of the year, tourist arrivals in the emirate reached more than 8 million, according to the latest official data.
Overall, Hong Kong came out on top with nearly 30 million tourists, followed by Bangkok in the second position, London in the third place and Singapore and Macau in the fourth and fifth position, respectively.
Ten most visited cities in the world
Tourist arrivals (2018 estimates):
- Hong Kong: 29.8 million
- Bangkok: 23.6 million
- London: 20.7 million
- Singapore: 18.6 million
- Macau: 18.9 million
- Paris: 16.8 million
- Dubai: 16.7 million
- New York: 13.5 million
- Kuala Lumpur: 13.4 million
- Shenzhen: 12.4 million
Dubai seeks to attract 20 million visitors by the year 2020 and has been actively promoting itself as a top choice for people travelling for leisure or business.
A number of initiatives have been put in place in order to boost tourist arrivals, including visa extensions, visa-on-arrival policies, no charge for transit tourists for up to 48 hours, optional extended-stay visas for up to 96 hours.
“Dubai is one of the most innovative cities in the world ,with a host of new and smart technologies continuously introduced in the city state. This includes smart palms on its beaches and successful tests of flying taxis,” Euromonitor said.
“Dubai Airports has installed a face-scanning tunnel equipped with over 80 facial recognition and retina cameras, replacing traditional border gates.”
Most visited cities in Asia
Hong Kong
Bangkok
Singapore
Macau
Kuala Lumpur
Shenzhen
Phuket
Delhi
Tokyo
Taipei
Most visited cities in Europe:
London
Paris
Istanbul
Rome
Antalya
Prague
Amsterdam
Barcelona
Milan
Vienna
Most visited cities in Americas:
New York
Miami
Los Angeles
Las Vegas
Cancun
Orlando
Toronto
Punta Cana
Vancouver
San Francisco
Most visited cities in Middle East and Africa:
Dubai
Mecca
Johannesburg
Riyadh
Cairo
Dammam
Jerusalem
Marrakech
Tel Aviv
Abu Dhabi