Why are Indians denied entry into Malaysia under 30-day visa-free entry scheme

Have a valid passport. It must be recognised by the Malaysian government, valid for at least six months from your date of entry, and an international travel document.

Get a visa if you need one. If your nationality requires a visa, you must apply for one at a Malaysian embassy or consulate abroad before your trip. Keep in mind that a visa is not a guarantee of entry; the final decision rests with the immigration officer on duty.

Have proof of onward travel and funds. You’ll need to show that you have a return ticket to your home country (or another country) and sufficient funds to cover your expenses during your stay.

Not be an illegal immigrant. Anyone on the list of prohibited persons is not permitted to enter, regardless of whether they meet the other requirements.