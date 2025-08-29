Why are Indians denied entry into Malaysia under 30-day visa-free entry scheme

The High Commission of India in Malaysia issues travel advisory explaining why
Dubai: Following Malaysia’s introduction of the 30-day visa-free entry scheme for Indian passport holders, several travellers to the Southeast Asian country are risking entry under ‘Not to Land’ (NTL) notices.
According to Indian media reports, in early June, as many as 10 Indian nationals were reportedly refused entry into Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), despite the country’s ongoing visa-free travel policy for Indian passport holders.
Common reasons for being placed in the NTL include a lack of sufficient funds for travel, insufficient verifiable proof of accommodation, a genuine return ticket, and the prospect of violating immigration regulations, including seeking employment under this scheme.
In the wake of these incidents, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has issued a new advisory to clarify the 30-day visa-free entry scheme, noting that many Indian citizens are misled into thinking it applies to employment in Malaysia.
The Malaysian government earlier announced the extension of visa waiver for Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia until December 31, 2026, for up to 30 days, for business, tourism, social and transit purposes.
Malaysia is a popular holiday hotspot for Indians, including residents living in the UAE. According to data from the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, the country welcomed one million Indian tourists between January and November 2024
The High Commission explained, “In such NTL cases, the Indian nationals have to remain inside the airport of their arrival in Malaysia till the airlines which brought them repatriate them back to the airport of exit from India.”
It added, “Occasionally, this takes time, leading to passengers remaining stranded at Malaysian airports, causing avoidable hardships.”
The High Commission also stated that it has noticed many unscrupulous visa/ employment agents are misleading Indian citizens regarding employment opportunities in Malaysia under this scheme. “Please note that the 30-day visa-free entry scheme is not for employment in Malaysia,” it said.
Given the rise in such incidents, the High Commission advises Indian nationals visiting Malaysia to strictly comply with the Government of Malaysia’s immigration regulations regarding the 30-day visa-free entry scheme, which requires proof of sufficient funds for the visit, verifiable evidence of accommodation, and valid return air tickets.
Entry requirements for Malaysia
To enter Malaysia, you will need to meet these five main requirements:
Have a valid passport. It must be recognised by the Malaysian government, valid for at least six months from your date of entry, and an international travel document.
Get a visa if you need one. If your nationality requires a visa, you must apply for one at a Malaysian embassy or consulate abroad before your trip. Keep in mind that a visa is not a guarantee of entry; the final decision rests with the immigration officer on duty.
Have proof of onward travel and funds. You’ll need to show that you have a return ticket to your home country (or another country) and sufficient funds to cover your expenses during your stay.
Not be an illegal immigrant. Anyone on the list of prohibited persons is not permitted to enter, regardless of whether they meet the other requirements.
Complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC). You must complete this online before arrival and present your completed MDAC and passport to the immigration officer. Ensure the officer verifies your passport with the corresponding document before you leave the counter.
